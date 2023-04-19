Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Halliburton (HAL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Halliburton (NYSE: HAL):

4/19/2023 – Halliburton is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2023 – Halliburton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $57.00 to $45.00.

3/22/2023 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Halliburton is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Halliburton had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. 8,728,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325,528. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

