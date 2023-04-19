ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 58.2% Lower Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 58.2% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $35,948.04 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.39 or 0.00334497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.