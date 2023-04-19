renBTC Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $118.34 million and approximately $12,717.19 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $33,057.41 or 1.09410205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About renBTC

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

