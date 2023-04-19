Render Token Price Up 23.4% This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00006525 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $697.80 million and approximately $158.16 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Render Token has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a provider of decentralized GPU based rendering solutions, founded in 2016 by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY. The Render Network connects users looking to perform rendering jobs with individuals who have idle GPUs to process the renders. GPU owners can register their idle GPUs on the network and become “Node Operators”, earning RNDR Tokens by accepting jobs from users who send their files to the network. OTOY receives a small percentage of RNDR for facilitating the transaction and maintaining the network.”

