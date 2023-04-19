RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
RenovaCare Stock Performance
RCAR stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,462. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. RenovaCare has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.40.
About RenovaCare
