Request Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.27 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Request has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $106.27 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030921 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00020199 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018377 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,370.45 or 0.99961067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10540656 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,712,987.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.