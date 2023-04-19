Requisite Capital Management LLC Buys 5,167 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Insider Activity

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,835,039.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028 over the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BSM traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 243,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,003. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.