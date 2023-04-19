Requisite Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,642 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $38,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,456,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,816,000 after acquiring an additional 823,807 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 101,716 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 247,240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after purchasing an additional 916,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,581,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,892,000 after purchasing an additional 91,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,165 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

