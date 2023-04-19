Requisite Capital Management LLC Invests $141,000 in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on PR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Permian Resources Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of PR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,490,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 4.52.
Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $761.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Permian Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Resources (PR)
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.