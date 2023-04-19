Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 38,287 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 0.5% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $8,347,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 263.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,244. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $40.66.

