Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Plains GP accounts for about 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,386,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 5.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 8,957,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,732,000 after acquiring an additional 448,858 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Plains GP by 9.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,492,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after acquiring an additional 383,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,474,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,902,000 after acquiring an additional 358,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Plains GP Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. 734,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,458. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.42%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.