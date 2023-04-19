Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 19th (AAWW, ADES, ADMP, ADXS, AGFS, AGLE, AIMC, AJRD, AKAM, APA)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, April 19th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA). They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Argus started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX). They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an underperform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV). They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU). They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG). They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV). They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). They issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC). The firm issued a sell rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (OTCMKTS:VCVOF). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Volex (OTC:VLXGF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Odeon Capital Group LLC began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

