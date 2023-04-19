Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 19th (AAWW, ADES, ADMP, ADXS, AGFS, AGLE, AIMC, AJRD, AKAM, APA)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, April 19th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA). They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Argus started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX). They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an underperform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV). They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU). They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG). They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV). They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). They issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC). The firm issued a sell rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (OTCMKTS:VCVOF). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Volex (OTC:VLXGF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Odeon Capital Group LLC began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

