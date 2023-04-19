Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 51,933 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1,289.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,933 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

