Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 11,001 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after buying an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,261 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $78,726,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $66,894,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.95.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

