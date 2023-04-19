Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,606 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $457.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.26.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

