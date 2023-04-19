Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 370,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PECO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Shares of PECO opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

