Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $129.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day moving average is $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

