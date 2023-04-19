Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $150.27 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average of $169.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

