Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $133.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

