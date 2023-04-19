Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.28. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

