Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,384 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.35% of CION Investment worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

