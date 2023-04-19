Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 7,753 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average is $66.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

