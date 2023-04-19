Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 8,912 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

