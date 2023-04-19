Reviewing hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) & Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for hopTo and Sprinklr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprinklr 0 5 5 0 2.50

Sprinklr has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Sprinklr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than hopTo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hopTo 3.85% 3.67% 2.44% Sprinklr -9.02% -10.62% -5.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares hopTo and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.8% of Sprinklr shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of hopTo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Sprinklr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares hopTo and Sprinklr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio hopTo $3.61 million 2.09 $1.05 million N/A N/A Sprinklr $618.19 million 5.48 -$55.74 million ($0.21) -60.71

hopTo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprinklr.

Volatility & Risk

hopTo has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprinklr has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

hopTo beats Sprinklr on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About hopTo

(Get Rating)

hopTo, Inc. engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others. The company was founded by Walter Keller in 1982 and is headquartered in Concord, NH.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Modern Research that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Modern Care that enables brands to listen to, route, resolve and analyze customer service issues across modern and traditional channels; Modern Marketing and Advertising enables global brands to plan, create, publish, optimize, and analyze their organic/owned marketing content and paid advertising campaigns across modern channels; and Social Engagement and Sales allows customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

