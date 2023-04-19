Reviewing Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) & MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Incyte and MaxCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 1 8 5 0 2.29 MaxCyte 0 0 2 0 3.00

Incyte presently has a consensus price target of $85.43, suggesting a potential upside of 15.76%. MaxCyte has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.49%. Given MaxCyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MaxCyte is more favorable than Incyte.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $3.39 billion 4.85 $340.66 million $1.52 48.55 MaxCyte $44.26 million 11.99 -$23.57 million ($0.23) -22.43

This table compares Incyte and MaxCyte’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte. MaxCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Incyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Incyte and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte 10.03% 11.45% 8.72% MaxCyte -53.25% -9.17% -8.17%

Volatility and Risk

Incyte has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxCyte has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Incyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Incyte beats MaxCyte on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

