Reviewing Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) & Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro 0.74% -36.24% -17.91% Motus GI -3,141.55% -455.89% -93.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nevro and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 2 7 2 0 2.00 Motus GI 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nevro presently has a consensus target price of $47.80, suggesting a potential upside of 28.95%. Motus GI has a consensus target price of $5.81, suggesting a potential upside of 538.74%. Given Motus GI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Nevro.

96.0% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Nevro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nevro has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nevro and Motus GI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $406.36 million 3.26 $3.00 million ($0.01) -3,707.00 Motus GI $590,000.00 7.37 -$18.60 million ($6.14) -0.15

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nevro beats Motus GI on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

