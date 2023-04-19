Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $51.73 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 131.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 880,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Corteva comprises about 3.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $51,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 17.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 303.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 107.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

Corteva Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.26. 391,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

