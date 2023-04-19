Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after acquiring an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies
In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE RTX traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $104.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,729. The firm has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.74. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).
