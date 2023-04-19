Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases 25,000 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hershey makes up 2.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hershey worth $33,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.09. The stock had a trading volume of 331,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,005. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.94. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $261.17.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,340 shares of company stock worth $12,604,371 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.94.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

