Rheos Capital Works Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $20,914,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,249,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,523,000 after buying an additional 192,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,956,000 after buying an additional 179,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,305,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $6,047,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMRC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 84,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,068. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.