Rigetti Computing (RGTI) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rigetti Computing to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rigetti Computing and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 115 593 883 15 2.50

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus target price of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 288.99%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 248.94%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.87 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.36 billion -$8.27 million -9.36

Rigetti Computing’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Summary

Rigetti Computing competitors beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

