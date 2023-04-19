Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,635 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $69.24. 1,361,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $67.75.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.15) to GBX 5,790 ($71.65) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.