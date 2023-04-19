RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.99

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.99 and traded as high as C$21.70. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$21.66, with a volume of 751,517 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.71, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.19.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

