RMR Wealth Builders Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.04.

Insider Activity

Bank of America Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,600,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,639,188. The company has a market cap of $239.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

