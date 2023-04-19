Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 3.9%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.61. 4,942,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 7,164,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $836,072.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,005,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $224,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,282,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,464,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $836,072.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,005,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,070,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 580,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,778,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $33,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

