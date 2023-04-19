Rockwell Diamonds (OTCMKTS:RDIAF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Rockwell Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDIAF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.20. Rockwell Diamonds shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 287,400 shares trading hands.
Rockwell Diamonds Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
About Rockwell Diamonds
Rockwell Diamonds Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of diamond deposits and natural resource properties in South Africa. The company was formerly known as Rockwell Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rockwell Diamonds Inc in May 2007. Rockwell Diamonds Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
