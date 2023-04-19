Rune Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $32,779.02 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00005704 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.79190604 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

