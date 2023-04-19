San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,207 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 165.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $36,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.30. The company had a trading volume of 605,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,258. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.53. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $109.05 and a one year high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.06.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

