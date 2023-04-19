San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.78. 300,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,746. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.31. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

