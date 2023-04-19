San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $185.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,470. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

