San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,204 shares of company stock worth $12,397,544. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.5 %

META traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.58. 4,409,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,055,668. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.36. The firm has a market cap of $556.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.66.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.