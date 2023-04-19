San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 22,583 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,583 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. 258,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,439. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.