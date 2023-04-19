San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,041 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,999. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.77. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.42 and a 52-week high of 20.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

