Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives C$10.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$10.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.24.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.92 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0915254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

