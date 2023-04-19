Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Holdings Increased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Sanofi by 48.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,150,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after buying an additional 436,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.74. 1,650,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,938. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

