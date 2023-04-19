Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SARTF remained flat at $360.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.35 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 27.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

SARTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.00.

(Get Rating)

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.