Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

SCHE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. 281,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,719. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

