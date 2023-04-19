Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,471 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.6% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 227,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,792. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

