Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Stake Lowered by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,474 shares during the period. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 3.97% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,284,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHQ stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.67. 691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,502. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

