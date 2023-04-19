Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.10. 276,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,934. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $72.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

